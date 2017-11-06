A suspect who was wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a Belleview woman on Monday has been captured.

A caller had reported a woman screaming, followed by gunshots. Belleview police responded to the 5900 block of Front Road and found the body of a woman who had been shot to death between two apartment buildings.

The suspect, later identified as Frank Friday, 20, fled the area in a gray Chevy Impala. Friday crashed a short time later.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to Gulf Park subdivision in reference to that crash.

When deputies arrived, Friday was armed with a gun and fled on foot.

K-9 units, SWAT, and Air One searched for the suspect for several hours.

MCSO SWAT Team members located Friday hiding in the exterior bushes of a home in Golf Park Estates.

According to reports, Friday was still armed and refused to cooperate.

During the standoff, Friday allegedly shot himself and was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Friday was just released from Jail in June after having been arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery by Strangulation, and False Imprisonment.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned for further details.