Rebranding Earth, a company founded in Florida is dominating the wholesale market with Blind Date With a Book.

Rebranding Earth says its goal is to redistribute unwanted, preread books back into the world in a unique way, with Blind Date With a Book (BDWAB)!

The company started on the retail end but branched off into wholesale.

How does it work?

You tell them your favorite genre and they do the rest!

You will receive a hand-selected book from your favorite genre wrapped in heavy-duty contractor paper and you won’t know what book you are getting until you open it.

Each book comes with a handmade bookmark and stickers!

Rebranding Earth has hit the shelves in many stores across the U.S

Stores like The Hippie Manatee, Evergreen Ace Hardware, Joseph’s Department Store, and Zaires, are just a few locations.

You can find Rebranding Earth on Faire or visit their website here.

You can purchase BDWAB wholesale on both Faire and their direct website.