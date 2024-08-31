Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of CashLine USA, in the County of Marion located at 7198 SW 136th Street Road, Ocala FL 34473 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Ocala, Florida, this 30th day of August 2024. Owner’s name or name of Corporation: Jeffrey L Paulson.

Follow and like us: 9 0