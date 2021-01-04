Ocala, Florida — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say became enraged during a traffic incident and took matters too far.
According to authorities, following the incident, the man went home, changed vehicles, then followed the victim to a gas station.
The man got out of his car and yelled obscenities at the victim with a baseball bat in hand. He then proceeded to smash the windows of the victim’s vehicle.
It was not made clear by authorities as to what the incident was that led to the attack.
If you have any information on his identity, please call 352-732-9111. Tipsters can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867) or submit it online at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.
For Crime Stoppers, please reference 21-01 in your tip. You could be eligible for a cash reward.