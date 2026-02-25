IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MARION COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONFILE NO. 42-2026-CP-0011IN RE: ESTATE OF GARY B. SLONE, DECEASED. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The formal administration of the estate of Gary B. Slone, deceased, whose date of death November 12, 2025, is pending in the Circuit Court for Marion County, Florida Probate Division, the address of which is Circuit Court for Marion County Florida Probate Division 110 NW First Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedents and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.A personal representative or curator has no duty to discover whether any property held at the time of the decedent’s death by the decedent or the decedent’s surviving spouse is property to which the Florida Uniform Disposition of Community Property Rights at Death Act as described in sections 732.216-732.228, applies, or may apply, unless a written demand is made by a creditor as specified under section 732.2211.

