Ocala, Florida — Santa is back at the Paddock Mall! Join them for a safe, fun, holly, and jolly Santa Photo experience this Christmas!

While reservations are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome. To reserve your Santa photos, please click here.

Upon arrival, you will notice two lines leading up to Santa’s house. One line is called Candy Cane Lane and is designated for those who have previously reserved their photos with Santa. The other line is called Mistletoe Avenue and is designated for walk-ins.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Guests will be able to sit with Santa this year! However, social distancing practices will be put in place on set. An alternate seat will be available for those who are not able or choose not to sit on Santa’s lap.

The Paddock malls said that the health and safety of their guests, Santa, and staff is their top priority. There will be sanitizing stations available at Santa’s house as well as social distancing queues. Click here to learn more about what to expect during your visit with Santa.

Santa’s open hours are as follows: