Visit with Santa at the Paddock Mall, reserve your photo session

Ocala Post
paddock mall santa, ocala news

Ocala, Florida — Santa is back at the Paddock Mall! Join them for a safe, fun, holly, and jolly Santa Photo experience this Christmas!

While reservations are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome. To reserve your Santa photos, please click here.

Upon arrival, you will notice two lines leading up to Santa’s house. One line is called Candy Cane Lane and is designated for those who have previously reserved their photos with Santa. The other line is called Mistletoe Avenue and is designated for walk-ins.

Guests will be able to sit with Santa this year! However, social distancing practices will be put in place on set. An alternate seat will be available for those who are not able or choose not to sit on Santa’s lap.

The Paddock malls said that the health and safety of their guests, Santa, and staff is their top priority. There will be sanitizing stations available at Santa’s house as well as social distancing queues. Click here to learn more about what to expect during your visit with Santa.

Santa’s open hours are as follows:

Date Day Hours
18-Nov Thursday 12p-7p
19-Nov Friday 10a-8p
20-Nov Saturday 10a-8p
21-Nov Sunday 12p-6p
22-Nov Monday 12p-7p
23-Nov Tuesday 12p-7p
24-Nov Wednesday 11a-7p
25-Nov Thursday CLOSED
26-Nov Friday 10a-8p
27-Nov Saturday 10a-8p
28-Nov Sunday 11a-7p
29-Nov Monday 10a-8p
30-Nov Tuesday 10a-8p
1-Dec Wednesday 10a-8p
2-Dec Thursday 10a-8p
3-Dec Friday 10a-8p
4-Dec Saturday 10a-8p
5-Dec Sunday 11a-7p
6-Dec Monday 10a-8p
7-Dec Tuesday 10a-8p
8-Dec Wednesday 10a-8p
9-Dec Thursday 10a-8p
10-Dec Friday 10a-8p
11-Dec Saturday 10a-8p
12-Dec Sunday 11a-7p
13-Dec Monday 10a-8p
14-Dec Tuesday 10a-8p
15-Dec Wednesday 10a-8p
16-Dec Thursday 10a-8p
17-Dec Friday 10a-8p
18-Dec Saturday 10a-8p
19-Dec Sunday 11a-7p
20-Dec Monday 10a-8p
21-Dec Tuesday 10a-8p
22-Dec Wednesday 10a-8p
23-Dec Thursday 10a-8p
24-Dec Friday 9a-5p