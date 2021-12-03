Florida – Health officials announced Thursday that AdventHealth is suspending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place for employees.

AdventHealth officials said that they still recommend it and that, “based on evidence” the vaccines are safe, but recent court decisions blocking the mandates forced AdventHealth to reconsider.

AdventHealth representative, Jeff Grainger, said, “Due to recent decisions by the federal courts to block the CMS vaccine mandate, we are suspending the vaccination requirements prescribed by this mandate. We will continue to monitor the ongoing litigation regarding the federal law.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

AdventHealth previously told employees they had until December 6 to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and until January 4 to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The forced mandates resulted in dozens of employee resignations across Florida.