Homosassa, Florida — Florida Lottery officials said a Citrus County man who resides in Homosassa is now $5 million richer this holiday season.

The man, identified as Jeffrey Ariss, 58, won $5 million on a Gold Rush Limited scratch-off lottery ticket. He purchased the ticket at the Star Food Mart. That store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

He chose to receive his winnings with an up-front payout of $3.96 million.