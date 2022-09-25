Brought to you by our weather partners at AccuWeather

As of 2 p.m. EDT Sunday, Ian had sustained winds of up to 50 mph and was moving steadily westward at 14 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 60 miles outward from the storm’s center.

While Ian remains a tropical storm, for now, forecasters caution that there is a high likelihood of that soon changing. In recent days, the storm’s strength and ability to stay organized have been hindered by persistent wind shear, which frequently limits the strength of tropical systems. However, as Ian moves into the western Caribbean, conditions are set to become much more favorable for strengthening.

“A quick uptick in strengthening is expected early this week as Ian moves into the western Caribbean, where low wind shear and very warm water are in place. This will raise the likelihood of significant impacts in the western Caribbean, and eventually, the United States,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Moving toward midweek, the focus will quickly turn to the United States, where landfall is increasingly likely. Ian is expected to miss most of Cuba’s high, mountainous terrain that often disrupts tropical systems, allowing the storm to remain a powerful Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

However, what happens afterward will depend largely on the exact track that Ian takes. This will be determined by a southward dip in the jet stream across the United States, which will help act to pull the storm northward and into the coast. Just how quickly this interaction happens will determine the track of Ian, as well as how strong the system is when it reaches land.

Marion County

This Afternoon Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Light southeast wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 70. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Tropical storm conditions are possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Tropical storm conditions are possible. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low of around 70. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Hurricane conditions are possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Hurricane conditions are possible. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low of around 71. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69.