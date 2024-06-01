Ocala Police Detective Drake arrested 42-year-old Gregory Ramputi for multiple sexual offenses against students while he was a dean at Vanguard High School.

Ramputi was in a position of authority over the victims and the sexual misconduct occurred over several years on and off school campus.

According to reports, in May, a senior student reported to OPD School Resource Officer Blackman that Ramputi had inappropriate contact with her—and other students—multiple times during her high school years.

Four other student victims came forward and stated that while in Ramputi’s office, he requested them to expose their breasts and made statements about engaging in sexual activity.

Additionally, it was reported by some of the students that Ramputi groped them multiple times and engaged in sexual acts with at least one of the victims.

In another instance, Ramputi asked to see nude photos of a student, which he viewed.

Detective Drake investigated the allegations and ultimately developed probable cause for Ramputi’s arrest on May 31.

Ramputi was charged with:

– five counts of offenses against students by authority figure

– five counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors

– three counts of traveling to meet a minor

– two counts of indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors

– one count of possession of child pornography

Ramputi resigned from his school position on May 21.

If you believe your child was sexually abused by Ramputti, contact the Ocala Police Department.