The iconic Belleview Pizza and Italian Restaurant has closed its doors permanently.

A sign out front reads, “Closed permanently. Thank you Belleview for 50 great years.”

David and Lacy Manserra purchased the business from John and Sylvia Leo.

The restaurant originally opened in the ’70s. The Manserra’s purchased the business in the ’90s.

The restaurant was known for its authentic New York/Jersey-style pizza and delicious salads.