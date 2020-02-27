At 5:27 p.m, FHP announced that they were in the final stages of cleanup and all southbound lanes have reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-75 crossed the median guard rail at the State Road 40 overpass and struck a northbound passenger car head-on.

Three other vehicles were also involved in the collision.

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to the southbound accident, near mile marker 352, at 1:18 p.m. OFR Engines 4 and 6, Rescues 1 and 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the call.

Fire engines arrived at the scene to find a four-vehicle collision in which a jackknifed semi-truck was positioned near the guardrail with one other car. due to this accident, another collision involving a car and compact SUV blocked the center lanes of southbound I-75.

According to OFR, two patients needed to be extricated.

Stabilizing the car lodged between the semi-truck and guardrail, crews utilized cutters and spreaders to gain access to the two individuals inside.

Both patients were trauma alerted and are listed in serious condition.

The drivers of the second car and the SUV were also transported to the hospital.

The semi-truck driver was not injured

Marion County Fire Rescue also responded to the accident.

FHP said the accident is under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Approximately 15-minutes after southbound lanes reopened following the mm 352 crash involving a semi, a second A tractor-trailer vs passenger car occurred at the 368 mm.

FHP reported that one person is dead.