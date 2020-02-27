Marion County has not had an “Open” County Fair since 1996 when it was called the Peanut Festival/ Marion County Fair.

In fact, Marion County does not have official Fair Grounds.

Those who host the fair said each year in order for the fair to be possible, they have to locate a property large enough to accommodate Mid-way that takes up 5 acres, Livestock shows, Entertainment, Creative Arts, Vendors, and Parking.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

The Marion County Fair made its comeback in October 2017 when Marion Military Academy sponsored our first location on 20 acres.

Out of the history of County Fairs, this is the only fair within the USA that was created by a youth group.

In 2012, Florida Kids Helping Kids started off with small family carnivals to raise funds for community projects.

When the event needed to expand, they reached out to a larger midway company Wade Shows to help them grow.

In 2018 the youth group filed with the State of Florida to become a Marion County Fair Association, and it is still in the process of the Charter Application procedures.

The Marion County Fair is scheduled for April 2 through the 5.

Thursday from 4-10 p.m.

Friday 4-11 p.m.

Saturday 12-11 p.m.

Sunday 12-10 p.m.

Admission Fees

Veterans and First Responders get in free any day of the fair with ID.

12 and over Free

11 and under Free

18 months and under Free

Parking

BY DONATION —Several youth groups will be out keeping the parking lots clean and will assist drivers with locating a parking spot. There will be shuttle service (golf carts) and staff is working on locations for a “PARK AND RIDE” so that everyone can experience the fair.

Amusement Ride Tickets

Belle City Amusements will have Ride Tickets available onsite.