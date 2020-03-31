MARION COUNTY – First and foremost, the school district asks that all parents please be patient during this trying time as many parents have complained that the programs teachers and students use are overwhelming.
Marion County Public Schools’ update for today includes the following actions taken related to the COVID-19 situation:
· Chromebook distributions are taking place at schools to families who request a mobile device based on a recent at-home technology survey. Those still needing a device must contact their school directly. Parents/Families must sign required forms to use a district-owned device and make their own access arrangements with their chosen Internet service provider.
· MCPS employees continue a “hybrid” model of work, choosing at home or regular work location as their worksite. Teachers utilized today to polish their web pages, platform choices, and outreach efforts to their students.
· The district’s 43,000+ students officially start their distance learning tomorrow. Many are already participating in various platforms and communicating with their teachers online. Student assignments and activities are available on teacher web pages found at each school’s website accessible via www.marionschools.net.
· “Grab & Go” meal service completed its sixth day of service. Today, MCPS served 8,484 breakfast and lunch meals to 4,242 children. Since March 24, the district has handed out 45,673 meals. Click here to see updated delivery sites including 20 schools that prepare and deliver to 140-plus locations. Children no longer must be present to be served; however, parents/family members must present appropriate legal identification to pick up those meals on their children’s behalf. Families can call 211 or text “FoodFL” to 877-7877 for their nearest serving location. This program serves ALL children 18 and under regardless of whether they walk or ride a bicycle, bus or car to school and continues Monday-Friday until classes resume.
· To help students, parents and families deal with COVID-19, mental health resources are now linked on the district’s homepage for convenience.
· Florida’s Department of Education announced late Monday that all public schools would remain closed through May 1.