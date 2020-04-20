[Video courtesy of Seminole County]
[Last updated on April 20, 2020, at 2:55 p.m.]
The National Weather Service has confirmed several small storm cells touched down across Florida on Monday before noon.
In Marion County, trees and other debris were scattered across I-75 and caused traffic to be backed up.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling south on I-75 — a tractor-trailer, driven by John Taylor, was hauling a 36′ portable building and was in the outside lane and a Ford F-150, driven by Thomas Walker, was behind the tractor-trailer.
As the vehicles neared mile marker 340, a tornado touched down and lifted the portable building off of Taylor’s trailer. Upon being lifted from the trailer, the building
went airborne in an easterly direction and part of the building struck the right rear of the F-150.
The building continued eastward above the northbound lanes of the Interstate until it landed on the east grass shoulder and disintegrated.
No injuries were reported.
Article continued below
A tornado was also recorded by Seminole County officials after it touched down over the Boombah Sports Complex. No injuries were reported.
Additionally, the NWS confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Citrus County. The tornado damaged several homes, vehicles, and took down powerlines. No injuries were reported.
The damage extends from the Grover Cleveland/ HWY 19 area all the way to Halls River Rd/ Riverhaven area.
Citrus County Fire Rescue said the damage is still being assessed.
This is a developing story. Feel free to share your photos.