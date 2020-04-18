Governor Ron DeSantis announce Saturday that Florida schools will remain closed and continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
Marion County is reporting 116 COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. today. The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus are:
· 63-year-old male from Ocala
· 51-year-old female from Ocala
· 69-year-old female from Ocala
· 29-year-old male from Ocala
· 63-year-old male from Ocala
So far, 2,587 COVID-19 tests have been given in Marion County. Of those, 2,469 were negative. Three Marion County residents have died after becoming ill with COVID-19.
