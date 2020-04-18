Florida schools will remain closed the remainder of the school year

Governor Ron DeSantis announce Saturday that Florida schools will remain closed and continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

Marion County is reporting 116 COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. today. The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus are:

·         63-year-old male from Ocala

·         51-year-old female from Ocala

·         69-year-old female from Ocala

·         29-year-old male from Ocala

·         63-year-old male from Ocala

So far, 2,587 COVID-19 tests have been given in Marion County. Of those, 2,469 were negative. Three Marion County residents have died after becoming ill with COVID-19.

