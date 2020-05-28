A man who Kissimmee officials say was involved in a shooting was found dead after a brush fire in Ocala.
Osceola County deputies said Mark Velez-Amador, 24, Thaddeous Warrington, 19, and Lana Van, 17, were also involved in the shooting.
Osceola County deputies were dispatched to Bonita Circle in Kissimmee on Saturday at approximately 2 a.m following reports of a shooting.
Deputies said when they arrived, there was evidence that someone had been shot, but they could not find the victim or anyone else who may have been involved at the scene.
The next morning, Ocala Police Department officers responded to a brush fire in the Cala Hills area and that is when they discovered the body of Malik Brown.
Article continued below
On Sunday morning, Daytona Beach police stopped a red 2015 Toyota Camry occupied by the three individuals who had already been named as suspects.
Amador and Warrington were arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder. Van is being charged as an Accessory After the Fact.
Van had been reported missing by her family a day after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-407-348-2222.