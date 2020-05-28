Starting June 1, the following saltwater fisheries will open or close to harvest:
- Gag grouper opens for recreational harvest in most state Gulf of Mexico waters and all federal Gulf waters (season-opening does not include Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties, which opened April 1, nor Monroe County, which follows the Atlantic state season and opened May 1.)
- Snook closes for recreational harvest in Atlantic state and federal waters.
- Greater amberjack closes for recreational harvest in Gulf state and federal waters.
If you plan to fish for gag grouper in Gulf state or federal waters (excluding Monroe County) from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required) before July 1 or as a State Reef Fish Angler after July 1.