Starting June 1, the following saltwater fisheries will open or close to harvest:

  • Gag grouper opens for recreational harvest in most state Gulf of Mexico waters and all federal Gulf waters (season-opening does not include Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties, which opened April 1, nor Monroe County, which follows the Atlantic state season and opened May 1.)
  • Snook closes for recreational harvest in Atlantic state and federal waters.
  • Greater amberjack closes for recreational harvest in Gulf state and federal waters.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper in Gulf state or federal waters (excluding Monroe County) from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required) before July 1 or as a State Reef Fish Angler after July 1.

