A 49-year-old female from Marion County passed away over the weekend after contracting COVID-19.
She was an Ocala resident and did not have any underlying health conditions. This is the third death related to COVID-19 in Marion County.
Florida Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander, said, “We are saddened to report the passing of a member of our community. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”
As of 11 a.m., Monday, April 13, Marion County has seen 93 total COVID-19 cases.
Areas by zip code
- 32113
- 32179
- 32617
- 32686
- 34420
- 34431
- 34432
- 34470
- 34471
- 34472
- 34473
- 34474
- 34475
- 34476 (more than 10 cases)
- 34479
- 34480
- 34481
- 34482
- 34488
- 34491 (more than 10 cases)
The zip codes highlighted in red are the areas with the most COVID 19-cases.
For up-to-date information, you can view the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard.
