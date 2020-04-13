Third Marion County resident died from COVID-19, updates by zip code

A 49-year-old female from Marion County passed away over the weekend after contracting COVID-19.

She was an Ocala resident and did not have any underlying health conditions. This is the third death related to COVID-19 in Marion County.

Florida Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander, said, “We are saddened to report the passing of a member of our community. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”

As of 11 a.m., Monday, April 13, Marion County has seen 93 total COVID-19 cases.

Areas by zip code

  • 32113
  • 32179
  • 32617
  • 32686
  • 34420
  • 34431
  • 34432
  • 34470
  • 34471
  • 34472
  • 34473
  • 34474
  • 34475
  • 34476 (more than 10 cases)
  • 34479
  • 34480
  • 34481
  • 34482
  • 34488
  • 34491 (more than 10 cases)

The zip codes highlighted in red are the areas with the most COVID 19-cases.

For up-to-date information, you can view the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard.

Total Florida Cases

