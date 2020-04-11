Ocala Post has confirmed that Spectrum is offering 60 days free internet to families with children who are schooling from home due to CODID-19.
According to Spectrum, they are offering free access to internet and WiFi for 60-days for new Pre-K to 12, college students, and teacher households who don’t currently have internet or WiFi service and at any service level.
The service is for up to 100 Mbps.
The discount will be applied as credit for the first two months of internet services. They will also waive any installation or pre-payment fees to help get you started.
You can qualify for this offer if you:
- Have a student of qualifying age at your service address with remote education needs
- Have not subscribed to our internet services within the past 30 days
Additionally, families who already have Spectrum, but are facing a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 might qualify for an extension on their bill.
For more details, call (855) 243-8892. Be sure to mention this offer and tell them you saw it on Ocala Post when you call.