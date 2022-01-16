The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for Marion County and surrounding areas.

WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 A.M TO 7 P.M EST SUNDAY

WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

WHERE…Southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida — This includes Marion County as well as Citrus County.

WHEN…From 6 A.M to 7 P.M EST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A cold front and rain are also expected. Some areas might experience scattered thunderstorms.

