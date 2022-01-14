Florida – Does it seem like you have seen a lot of homes having a roof replacement lately? Well, there is a reason.

Insurance companies in Florida are dropping insurance policies if the homeowner does not replace the roof on their home every ten years.

According to manufacturers, dimensional shingles come with a 30-year manufacturer warranty. Vented properly and installed correctly, a homeowner should get approximately 80-85 percent of the life span out of an asphalt roof. That means a person can expect to get about 20-22 years out of a 3-tab shingle roof and 25-28 years out of dimensional shingles.

However, insurance companies say that they do not care about what manufactures have to say. Instead, they are trying to avoid having to pay any claims during hurricane season and are canceling the policy of homeowners who have not had a roof replacement in the last 10 years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Insurance companies are calling the cancellations “exposure management” regardless of whether the homeowner has had any claims or even if the roof still has another 10-years by an inspector’s standards.

According to Chris Chuchian, with Chuchian Construction & Restoration, due to the rising cost of materials, the average cost in Florida for a new roof or replacement is approximately $7,500. In 2022, most homeowners can expect to pay between $5,500 and $12,000. If a homeowner has a flat roof the cost could be even higher. The amount really depends on the square footage of the home.

Chuchian said the current insurance situation is a story he is all too familiar with.

Many Floridians have already started receiving notices of non-renewal and say it has caused unneeded stress and anxiety as well as financial hardship.

Homeowners say they are beyond frustrated and have been completely caught off guard.

Homeowner Joanne Westing, wrote, “Insurance is and always will be a scam. You pay hefty premiums and even if you don’t have a claim you get dropped. I am being dropped and my roof was replaced 8 years ago. I paid $400 to have an inspection and the insurance company says they don’t care. They are requiring a new roof or I lose my policy. This should be illegal.”

Westing did not want Ocala Post to name her insurance provider due to an ongoing dispute.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, homeowners will begin to see this type of business practice more and more if insurance companies are left unchecked.

Residents who have to have a roof replacement are also encouraged to get multiple quotes. Many roofing companies will take advantage of the situation and overcharge customers. Consumers should also make sure that the company they choose is licensed and insured.

Ocala Post reached out to Governor DeSantis’ office and asked if he would intervene, however, a response had not been received at the time this article was published.