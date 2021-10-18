Motorists can expect temporary lane closures on S.W. 60th Avenue between the intersections of S.W. 31st Street and S.W. 20th Street, on October 20.

Miller Pipeline will be directional boring under the roadway and making a sanitary sewer connection. Equipment and personnel will be in the County’s right-of-way.

Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.