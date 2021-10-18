Marion County — Pedestrians can expect temporary sidewalk closures through December 23 at the following locations in Marion County;

Northeast Jacksonville Road between N.E. 24th St. and N.E. 35th St,

Southwest 90th Street between S.W. 79th Terr. Rd. and S.W. Hwy. 200

Marion Oaks, Unit 2 from Marion Oaks Mnr. to Marion Oaks Dr. and from S.W. 43rd Ct. Rd. to Marion Oaks Blvd.

Silver Spring Shores Unit 07 from Pine Rd. to Midway Rd. and S.E. Maricamp Rd. to Bahia Rd.

Silver Springs Shores Unit 16 from Bahia Rd. to Spring Rd. and Bahia Rd. to Pine Rd.

Silver Springs Shores Unit 19 from S.E. 64th Ave. Rd. to Pine Rd. and S.E. 52nd St. to Hemlock Terr. Pass.

Hartman Civil Construction, Inc. will be doing sidewalk repairs. Workers and equipment will be located in the County Right-of-Way.

Crews will place barricades and signs to direct pedestrians through the work zones. Pedestrians should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.