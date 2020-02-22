Ocklawaha, Florida — Two Ocklawaha residents, Karlos Macias, 34, and Trina Shepherd, 30, were arrested Friday after a brief standoff with SWAT.
Marion County deputies say they were attempting to serve warrants on the two suspects when they barricaded themselves inside their residence.
At that time, the SWAT team was called to the scene.
Shepherd had a warrant for failure to appear in court on previous drug charges.
She is facing charges for failure to appear for previous charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.
Macias is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, and Resisting Arrest.
The SWAT team was able to take both suspects into custody shortly after arrival.
Shepherd and Macias are being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.
Macias has a lengthy criminal record in multiple counties.
Shepherd has previous drug-related arrests.