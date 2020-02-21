Mother says teacher is sexually harassing her son,… [Last updated on February 13, 2020, at 11:04 p.m.] A Marion County mom says she was sick to her stomach…

Case of Hepatitis A surfaces at Old Mill Tavern Citrus County — The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has identified a positive case of hepatitis A…

Entire county board arrested following citizens… Clark County, Illinois -- Sometimes citizens can be so frustrated with county board members they wish someone could just place…

Drug dealer with fitting name of Cartel arrested… While patrolling the area of SW 60th Ave, an Ocala police officer saw a Dodge Durango swerving and crossing over…

Killer grandmother said, “I was fed up with… Tallahassee, Florida -- On August, 5, 2014, a grandmother was charged with murdering her 7-year-old grandson while she was babysitting…

Seven juveniles charged with felonies following near… On Monday, Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a serious crash where some of the occupants had been ejected. The…

Corrections officer arrested, attempted to poison inmate A corrections officer arrested Saturday at Lowell Correctional Institution accused of trying to poison an inmate has been identified as…