You might have received a door hanger from a company telling you that you could qualify for assistance if you were affected by a hurricane.

Well, despite those who seem to have too much time on their hands and have been spreading misinformation on local social media groups, it is absolutely true. Don’t let social media sway you if you are in need of help. The resources are available.

Endeavors, formally known at Family Endeavors, is a non-profit organization working closely with the government and current administration to provide some relief for those still recovering from hurricane hurricane Idalia, Ian, ECT.

“As we look forward, I can’t help but reflect on how incredibly blessed we’ve been as an organization. Our impact and service to those in need have grown because of your deep belief in and commitment to our organization and its mission. Over the past four years, thanks to your dedication, faith, and hard work, we have been blessed with the ability to expand our impact in life-changing ways,” said, CEO Chip Fulghum.

Here are some of the ways Endeavors can help:

• Opened a Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Pecos, offering safety to survivors and their children.

• Launched state-of-the-art Veteran Wellness Centers in San Antonio and El Paso to serve veterans, first responders, caregivers, and their families.

• Rebuilt hundreds of homes in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, partnering with faith-based organizations nationwide.

• Deployed teams to provide resources after Hurricanes Idalia and Ian, helping families recover and rebuild.

• Converted our San Antonio Wellness Center into a temporary warming shelter, providing safety and support for individuals experiencing homelessness during extreme winter conditions.

• Expanded our partnership in the Face the Fight initiative, working alongside veteran-serving partners toward the goal of reducing veteran suicide by 50% by 2030.

• After the Robb Elementary School shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we expanded our support to that community by opening a wellness center and providing scholarships.

• Increased scholarship opportunities for future social workers in Texas and North Carolina.

• Expanded job services for individuals with disabilities through Endeavors Unlimited.

• Expanded food assistance programs to support families facing hunger in vulnerable communities across Texas.

• Continued to provide housing solutions for veterans, ensuring that those who have sacrificed so much have a place to call home.

Dulghum, said, “Over my 35 years of service — as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, in government, and now at Endeavors — one truth remains: people are at the heart of everything we do. Here at Endeavors, I have the privilege of working alongside a team of people who show up every day to support veterans, house the homeless, respond to disasters, and provide hope to those in crisis.”

If you or someone you know is still recovering from a hurricane disaster or has some other type of need and it falls in the scope of what Endeavors can provide, please, contact them immediately.

Endeavors can be reached at 210-431-6466 or www.endeavors.org.

The organization is based in Texas.

It’s important to know that the client must do their part. The case workers are their to assist you, but if paperwork is needed and the client does not follow through it could hinder the outcome of your application for assistance.