Ocala, Florida — An Ocala man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators learned he had been sexually involved with a minor.

Randy Dale, 26, was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery on a Child between 16 and 17 Years of Age, Interfering with Child Custody, and 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

On March 24, 2024, detectives responded to the victim’s home in reference to a series of explicit messages including photos, that Dale had sent to the girl.

Detectives said Dale discussed wanting to have sex with the victim in the messages. The messages also contained detailed information about sexual activity that had taken place between the two.

Additionally, detectives said Dale was in possession of falsified adoption papers as well as a falsified marriage license.

On March 26, 2024, the victim ran away from home and it was discovered that she was with Dale, who then begged the victim’s father not to notify law enforcement.

MCSO was notified of the victim’s disappearance, at which time the victim called to report that she was at the Marion County Fire Rescue station on Highway 326 and returned home.

The following morning, the victim’s mother discovered that the victim had run away with Dale again.

Dale and then victim were later located walking on foot, at which time they fled. A short time later they were both captured.

During questioning, Dale provided false statements about the nature of his interaction with the victim. However, he later admitted to sending and receiving images depicting sexual activity.

Dale It’s currently being held without bond. His next court date is slated for April 30.