Ocala, Florida — Local coffee company opens shop at Ocala Regional Medical Center. The grand opening of the newest Symmetry Coffee Co. location is Monday, October 18, 2021.

Ocala Health has partnered with the local small business to serve staff, patients, and patient family members visiting the hospital. In a continued effort to collaborate with the local community, Vice President of Operations, Joel Leone, was intentional in seeking out a local business to support Ocala Health.

“Employees expressed a desire to include a café in the hospital,” Leone said. “We wanted to bring in a coffee shop but rather than doing a nationally known franchise, we wanted to give the opportunity to a local company that was already established in the community. We consider ourselves a cornerstone of this community, so we wanted to find a business partner that has a similar reputation in Ocala.”

This is the second location for Symmetry Coffee Co., with plans to open another at West Marion Community Hospital.