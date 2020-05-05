1 of 7

On April 28-29, 2020, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) participated in a two-day North Florida High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) Operation. Over the course of the two-day operation, UDEST was assisted by members from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ocala Police Department.

OPD officials said, “The DHE Strategy promotes collaborative, intelligence-led, unbiased policing in coordinated and mutually supportive multi-jurisdictional law enforcement efforts on the Nation’s highways. Officials say the DHE strategy both improves the investigative efforts of the HIDTA in attacking drug trafficking organizations and has a significant impact on traffic safety, homeland security, and other crimes.”

The DHE goals include:

(1) enhancing investigations leading to the disruption and dismantlement of the drug trafficking and money laundering organizations that use the Nation’s highways as a means of transporting illegal drugs, currency, and other contraband and illicit commodities from one location to another;

(2) cultivating and sharing intelligence information pertaining to individuals and organizations who use the Nation’s highways as a means of transporting illegal drugs, currency, and other illicit commodities or create other threats and hazards on those highways; and

(3) promoting shared operational planning, intelligence, and coordination among Federal, state, and local law enforcement to improve their ability to effectively address all crimes, threats, and hazards relating to our Nation’s highways.

During the two-day event, DHE participants conducted more than 55 traffic stops; recovered a stolen vehicle; seized illicit drugs, to include fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana; and arrested the multiple persons, to include:

Fredrick Tyrone Perryman, 18, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Battery on a Law enforcement Officer, Driving While License Suspended, Felony Criminal Mischief, Fleeing and Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Violation of Felony Probation. Alachua County offenses include Armed Home Invasion Robbery and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

His bond was set at $43,500. He was released from jail on May 1.

(No photo available) Elijah Michael Oliver, 19, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Delinquent Adult, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, and Violation Of Felony Probation. Alachua County offenses include Fleeing and Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Oliver was booked on an $11,000 bond.

Kiontaya Lamar Presley, 19, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

Presley was booked on a $1,000.00 bond. He was released on April 29.

Demetrius A Marcel Jones-Ross, 28, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ross was booked on a $3,000 bond. He was released on April 29.

Jaemarea Lamon Amey, 20, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Battery on a Law Enforcement Animal, Fleeing and Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, Petit Theft, and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

Amey was booked on a $20,000 bond. He was released on May 2.

Deborah D’alessandro Stapf, 62, was arrested and charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Stapf was booked on a $3,000 bond. She was released on April 30.

Terry Floyd Cook, 47, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled Substance (Suboxone — a drug used by recovering addicts).

Cook was booked on a $30,000 bond. As of Tuesday, he remained behind bars.

Christina Laura Boone, 47, was arrested and charged with Possession of Suboxone.

Boone was booked on a $2,000 bond. She was released on April 29.

Stacie Allison Moring, 28, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

Moring was released on her own recognizance (ROR).

