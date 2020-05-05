Paddock Mall plans to reopen on Friday, May 8 with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead for the most up-to-date information.

A Paddock Mall spokesperson said they remain focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the Center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

Practice social distancing and stay at least six feet (two meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state, and local regulations, recommendations, and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted on the property and available online.

In addition, a spokesperson said the Paddock Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue, many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use. Center management is meeting with housekeeping on a daily basis and monitoring alcohol-based hand sanitizing product supply to help ensure all units are stocked.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, said Ashley Wheeler-Gerds, Paddock Mall General Manager. “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19.”

Wheeler-Gerds said, “While Paddock Mall transitions into reopening during this unprecedented time, more than ever, Paddock Mall is embracing its role as a community partner by finding unique ways to transform its space for social good.”

Friday, May 8 from noon to 2 p.m., first responders and Marion County K-12 teachers will receive a complimentary sandwich from Chick-fil-A at Paddock Mall as a special thank you from Paddock Mall. First responders and teachers must show current employee identification in order to redeem. This is limited to the first 200 first responders and teachers.

Paddock Mall will include an interactive #PostYourLove art display near Center Court as a way for guests to share bright moments during a difficult time. Guests are encouraged to add to the art display by writing down positive affirmations on Post-It notes. The #PostYourLove display serves as a way to unite the community and offer a moment of optimism.

Additionally, Paddock Mall is holding blood drives at the property in partnership with OneBlood. Blood drives will be held Wednesday, May 6, and Saturday, May 9 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Food Court parking lot.

Many think the reopening is a bad idea.

We want to hear from you. What do you think about the reopening?