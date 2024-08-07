NI RE: ESTATE OF THERESA .E MEYER

Deceased.

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 24-CP- 001760 Division Probate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NI THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MARION COUNTY, FLORIDA

The administration of the estate of Theresa .E Meyer, deceased, whose date of death was April 5, 2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Marion County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 10 NW 1st Ave #1, Ocala, FL 34471. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH NI FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TMI E PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

A personal representative or curator has no duty to discover whether any property held at the time of the decedent’s death by the decedent or the decedent’s surviving spouse is property to which the Florida Uniform Disposition of Community Property Rights at Death Act as described in sections 732.216-732.228, applies, or may apply, unless a written demand is made by a creditor as specified under section 732.2211.

The date of first publication of this notice is Attorney for Personal Representative:

Lisa A. Musial Esq. (FL Bar #495972)

Musial Law Firm, LC 923 Del Prado BIvd S 207

Cape Coral, FL 33990

Telephone: (239) 772-0639

Fax: (239) 772-1273

E-Mail: lamusial@musiallawfl.com

Secondary E-Mail: legalasst@musiallawfl.com

Personal Representative:

Rosemarie Cowitch

2649 Lambay Ct.

Cape Coral, Florida 33991