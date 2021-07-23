Ocala — For the second time in less than 24-hours, a second teen was shot in Ocala.

According to OPD, on Friday, at approximately 2:11 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot at Promenade at Ocala Apartments, 1421 SW 27th Ave.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the right hip, right arm, left leg, and back.

At this time, OPD does not have any information that would lead investigators to believe that the shootings are related.

A witness told OPD that the shooter was wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and had something covering his face.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call 352-369-7000 OR you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.