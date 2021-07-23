Ocala, Florida — On July 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot at Sutton Place Apartments, located at 523 NE 23rd Circle, Ocala.

The teen, who has been identified as Joshua A. Tyson, was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after midnight.

According to OPD, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and are still collecting evidence from the crime scene.

This is the second teen who has been shot at the complex within the last several months.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call 352-369-7000 OR you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Reference case number 202100100461.

Related Articles