Marion County – Every school year offers new information about everything school-related. This information is often shared at school orientations, giving students and parents opportunities to become accustomed to their new or returning school before the school year starts.
These special “meet and greets” also offer advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related events.
Here is a listing of orientation dates and times alphabetically by school and school level. New students, especially kindergarten-aged children, should register now for school to avoid long lines on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the first day of class for students in Marion County Public Schools.
Families are encouraged to ensure their contact information is correct during these orientations and to sign up for free online Family Access at each school, giving them 24/7 access to student grades, attendance, academic, and additional information on any mobile device.
Schools also hold open houses in the weeks following the first day of school. For more information, contact each school directly.
|ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|ORIENTATION DATE & TIME
|Anthony
|Aug. 8 @ 10AM (Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten & Kindergarten); 10:45AM (1st – 5th grades)
|Belleview
|Aug. 8 @ 1PM
|Belleview-Santos
|Aug. 9 @ 9AM
|College Park
|Aug. 9 @ 8:30AM (VPK-2); @ 9:15AM (3-5)
|Dr. NH Jones
|Aug. 9 @ 12PM (VPK-2); 1PM (3-5)
|Dunnellon
|Aug. 8 @ 9AM
|East Marion
|Aug. 8 @ 1PM
|Eighth Street
|Aug. 9 @ 11AM
|Emerald Shores
|Aug. 8 @ 1:30PM (VPK-K); Aug. 9 @ 1:30PM (1-5)
|Fessenden
|Aug. 8 @ 1PM
|Fordham Early Learning Academy
|Aug. 8 @ 10:30AM
|Greenway
|Aug. 9 @ 1PM (VPK-K); 1:30PM (1-5)
|Hammett Bowen, Jr.
|Aug. 9 @ 8:30AM
|Harbour View
|Aug. 9 @ 12PM
|Legacy
|Aug. 9 @ 1PM
|Madison Street
|Aug. 8 @ 10:30AM (VPK-K); 1PM (1-5)
|Maplewood
|Aug. 8 @ 9AM (VPK-2); 10AM (3-5)
|Marion Oaks
|Aug. 9 @ 9AM (ESE VPK-Kindergarten); 10AM (1-5)
|Oakcrest
|Aug. 9 @ 10AM
|Ocala Springs
|Aug. 9 @ 9AM (VPK-2); 10:30AM (3-5)
|Reddick-Collier
|Aug. 8 @ 10AM
|Romeo
|Aug. 8 @ 12:30PM (VPK – 2); 1:45PM (3-5)
|Saddlewood
|Aug. 9 @ 10AM
|Shady Hill
|Aug. 9 @ 10AM
|South Ocala
|Aug. 8 @ 9:30AM (K); 10AM (1-5)
|Sparr
|Aug. 8 @ 10AM
|Stanton-Weirsdale
|Aug. 8 @ 1PM
|Sunrise
|Aug. 5 @ 12:30PM (K-4)
|Ward-Highlands
|Aug. 8 @ 9AM (VPK–K); 9:45AM (1-2 & K-2 specialized units); 10:45AM (3-5 & 3-5 specialized units)
|Wyomina Park
|Aug. 9 @ 12PM
|COMBINATION SCHOOL
|Fort McCoy
|Aug. 8 @ 9AM
|Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks
|Aug. 6 @ 9AM (6th – 8th new students); 10:30AM (6th – 8th returning students); Aug. 8 (5th grade)
|MIDDLE SCHOOL
|Belleview
|Aug. 9 @ 8AM
|Dunnellon
|Aug. 8 @ 5PM
|Fort King
|Aug. 9 @ 1PM (6th grade and new students)
|Howard
|Aug. 8 @ 2PM (7th & 8th grade new students); 2:45PM (6th grade new students)
|Lake Weir
|Aug. 8 @ 12PM
|Liberty
|Aug. 8 @ 2PM (6th grade and new students)
|North Marion
|Aug. 8 @ 10AM
|Osceola
|Aug. 8 @ 9AM (6th grade and new students)
|HIGH SCHOOL
|Belleview
|Aug. 8 @ 2PM (9th grade preview-students only); 4PM (all students & parents)
|Dunnellon
|Aug. 8 @ 5:30PM
|Forest
|Aug. 8 & 9 @ 8AM (9th grade); Aug. 8 @ 5:30PM (returning students)
|Hillcrest School
|Aug. 9 @ 10AM (new families); 11AM (Title 1-all families); 11:30AM (returning families)
|Lake Weir
|Aug. 8 @ 2PM (new students)
|Marion Virtual
|Individual orientations with teachers via Zoom
|Marion Technical Institute (MTI)
|Aug. 8 @ 6PM
|North Marion
|Aug. 8 @ 5:30PM
|Vanguard
|Aug. 2 @ 8AM (9th grade preview-students only); Aug. 8 @ 6PM (other students)
|West Port
|Aug. 8 @ 6PM (9th grade)