Marion County – Every school year offers new information about everything school-related. This information is often shared at school orientations, giving students and parents opportunities to become accustomed to their new or returning school before the school year starts.

These special “meet and greets” also offer advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related events.

Here is a listing of orientation dates and times alphabetically by school and school level. New students, especially kindergarten-aged children, should register now for school to avoid long lines on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the first day of class for students in Marion County Public Schools.

Families are encouraged to ensure their contact information is correct during these orientations and to sign up for free online Family Access at each school, giving them 24/7 access to student grades, attendance, academic, and additional information on any mobile device.

Schools also hold open houses in the weeks following the first day of school. For more information, contact each school directly.