Marion County – Every school year offers new information about everything school-related. This information is often shared at school orientations, giving students and parents opportunities to become accustomed to their new or returning school before the school year starts.

These special “meet and greets” also offer advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related events.

Here is a listing of orientation dates and times alphabetically by school and school level. New students, especially kindergarten-aged children, should register now for school to avoid long lines on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the first day of class for students in Marion County Public Schools.

Families are encouraged to ensure their contact information is correct during these orientations and to sign up for free online Family Access at each school, giving them 24/7 access to student grades, attendance, academic, and additional information on any mobile device.

Schools also hold open houses in the weeks following the first day of school. For more information, contact each school directly.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ORIENTATION DATE & TIME
Anthony Aug. 8 @ 10AM (Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten & Kindergarten); 10:45AM (1st – 5th grades)
Belleview Aug. 8 @ 1PM
Belleview-Santos Aug. 9 @ 9AM
College Park Aug. 9 @ 8:30AM (VPK-2); @ 9:15AM (3-5)
Dr. NH Jones Aug. 9 @ 12PM (VPK-2); 1PM (3-5)
Dunnellon Aug. 8 @ 9AM
East Marion Aug. 8 @ 1PM
Eighth Street Aug. 9 @ 11AM
Emerald Shores Aug. 8 @ 1:30PM (VPK-K); Aug. 9 @ 1:30PM (1-5)
Fessenden Aug. 8 @ 1PM
Fordham Early Learning Academy Aug. 8 @ 10:30AM
Greenway Aug. 9 @ 1PM (VPK-K); 1:30PM (1-5)
Hammett Bowen, Jr. Aug. 9 @ 8:30AM
Harbour View Aug. 9 @ 12PM
Legacy Aug. 9 @ 1PM
Madison Street Aug. 8 @ 10:30AM (VPK-K); 1PM (1-5)
Maplewood Aug. 8 @ 9AM (VPK-2); 10AM (3-5)
Marion Oaks Aug. 9 @ 9AM (ESE VPK-Kindergarten); 10AM (1-5)
Oakcrest Aug. 9 @ 10AM
Ocala Springs Aug. 9 @ 9AM (VPK-2); 10:30AM (3-5)
Reddick-Collier Aug. 8 @ 10AM
Romeo Aug. 8 @ 12:30PM (VPK – 2); 1:45PM (3-5)
Saddlewood Aug. 9 @ 10AM
Shady Hill Aug. 9 @ 10AM
South Ocala Aug. 8 @ 9:30AM (K); 10AM (1-5)
Sparr Aug. 8 @ 10AM
Stanton-Weirsdale Aug. 8 @ 1PM
Sunrise Aug. 5 @ 12:30PM (K-4)
Ward-Highlands Aug. 8 @ 9AM (VPK–K); 9:45AM (1-2 & K-2 specialized units); 10:45AM (3-5 & 3-5 specialized units)
Wyomina Park Aug. 9 @ 12PM
COMBINATION SCHOOL  
Fort McCoy Aug. 8 @ 9AM
Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks Aug. 6 @ 9AM (6th – 8th new students); 10:30AM (6th – 8th returning students); Aug. 8 (5th grade)
MIDDLE SCHOOL  
Belleview Aug. 9 @ 8AM
Dunnellon Aug. 8 @ 5PM
Fort King Aug. 9 @ 1PM (6th grade and new students)
Howard Aug. 8 @ 2PM (7th & 8th grade new students); 2:45PM (6th grade new students)
Lake Weir Aug. 8 @ 12PM
Liberty Aug. 8 @ 2PM (6th grade and new students)
North Marion Aug. 8 @ 10AM
Osceola Aug. 8 @ 9AM (6th grade and new students)
HIGH SCHOOL  
Belleview Aug. 8 @ 2PM (9th grade preview-students only); 4PM (all students & parents)
Dunnellon Aug. 8 @ 5:30PM
Forest Aug. 8 & 9 @ 8AM (9th grade); Aug. 8 @ 5:30PM (returning students)
Hillcrest School Aug. 9 @ 10AM (new families); 11AM (Title 1-all families); 11:30AM (returning families)
Lake Weir Aug. 8 @ 2PM (new students)
Marion Virtual Individual orientations with teachers via Zoom
Marion Technical Institute (MTI) Aug. 8 @ 6PM
North Marion Aug. 8 @ 5:30PM
Vanguard Aug. 2 @ 8AM (9th grade preview-students only); Aug. 8 @ 6PM (other students)
West Port Aug. 8 @ 6PM (9th grade)