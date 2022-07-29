Founded in 2020, Ina A. Colen Academy is a tuition-free public charter school of choice located in the Calesa Township Community in Marion County, Florida.

The Academy serves students in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade providing a high-level academic program infused with a concentration in the arts and technology.

One area of focus will be project-based learning.

Project-based learning (PBL) is an alternative to textbook-driven instruction and has been proven to yield positive benefits for students of all ages. Students are more motivated to learn, gain a deeper understanding of academic content, and apply skills through practical opportunities, and across disciplines. Studies comparing learning outcomes for students taught via PBL versus traditional instruction also show that when implemented well and with a focus on standards alignment, PBL increases long-term retention of content, helps students perform as well as or better than traditional learners in high-stakes tests, improves problem-solving and collaboration skills, and improves students’ attitudes towards learning.

Another area will be social-emotional learning.

The process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes, and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.

The school features a state-of-the-art security and camera system as well as a tunnel system coming in from trails that allow students to ride bikes to the school.

The school was funded by the Colen Family Charitable Trust and named after Trustee Ken Colen’s mother who was a teacher.

The school will open on August 10th with 215 students.

If you would like to learn more about the Academy go to https://iacafl.org/.