Fort McCoy, Florida — A Marion County woman, identified as Carin T. Buford, 58, was arrested after investigators were notified that during visitation with an inmate she had shown a video of herself committing sexual acts with multiple dogs.

After reviewing the video visitation recordings, detectives confirmed that Buford had in fact shared a video of herself engaged in sex acts with her family pets.

A warrant was obtained for Buford’s residence and investigators were able to locate the smartphone which she used to record the sexual acts, including oral sex acts. Additionally, investigators found a file containing child pornography.

In total, authorities recovered 12 videos.

Buford was charged with 11 counts of Sexual Activity Involving an Animal and 1 count of Possession of Child Pornography.

Buford was released from jail on a $13,000 bond.