Three children were injured and transported to Advent Health Wednesday after their school bus struck a SUV.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a Marion County School bus, driven by Stephen Nelson, 76, was traveling west on County Road 316 when it slammed into the the rear of a 2007 Yukon, driven by Chris Handley of Salt Springs.
The Yukon was on County Road 316 waiting to make a left turn.
The bus was transporting 38 elementary and middle school students from Fort McCoy School. Three of the students were transported to Advent Health for evaluation.
Nelson was cited for careless driving.