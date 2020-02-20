Employees say they were not given an explanation prior to the closing and were notified at 2 p.m on February 19.

Logan’s Roadhouse, located at 2621 SW 19th Avenue Rd., announced the closing to the public by posting a sign on the front door.

To Our Valued Guests:

“We’ve enjoyed serving you, your families, and friends over the past several years. The moments you’ve shared with our team have been phenomenal and we appreciate the support you’ve shown us. Unfortunately, this location is now closed.”

The Facebook page for the Ocala location has since been taken down.

This is the second Logan’s Roadhouse to close this week. Logan’s Roadhouse at The Highlands in WV also shut their doors.

Employees stated they showed up for their shift on Tuesday and were locked out.

On Wednesday, people were tearing down signs from the building.

The Nashville-based restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on August 8, 2016, with plans to restructure its operations and close 18 locations. At that time, Logan’s said in a statement that its CEO, Sam Borgese, would leave the company.

Logan’s had to borrow $25 million in funds to keep operating while in bankruptcy.

The company has been struggling financially since the announcement.

Logan’s has been controlled since 2010 by Kelso & Co, a New York-based private equity firm.

A spokesperson said it is likely that other restaurants will close in the weeks to follow.