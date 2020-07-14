A career criminal, identified as Frank Heffernan, was arrested on a warrant after he entered a RaceTrac, located at 3674 NW Blitchton Road, and snatched a $30 phone charge before running out of the store.
Police said that a store clerk, who is five months pregnant, confronted Heffernan outside the store and tried to take the charger from him when he “smacked” her away.
The store clerk, who described Heffernan as “the joker,” said he then attempted to enter a blue Honda but the doors were locked. When Heffernan was unable to get into the car, he fled on foot.
A few moments later, the Honda, driven by a female, was seen leaving the parking lot in the direction of Heffernan. Witnesses said that the vehicle stopped and Heffernan entered the vehicle.
Police were able to identify Heffernan using store surveillance footage.
Heffernan was charged with Strong Arm Robbery.
Heffernan is considered a violent criminal with a lengthy arrest record.
He had just been arrested in January. Read that story here.