On July 11, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Ocala police responded to the Ocala Regional Sports Complex, located at 3500 SW 67th Ave. in reference to a shooting.

According to reports, while police were en-route Ocala Police Department Dispatch

stated that they were receiving multiple calls describing a black male with

dreads shooting approximately 4-5 times at a football game located at the sports complex.

When police arrived on the scene, they learned that a witness was following behind the alleged suspect who had fled the scene in a silver Cadillac. Police said that the witness refused to stop following the vehicle.

A short time later, police spotted the Cadillac traveling northbound on SW 60th Ave. and conducted a felony traffic stop.

Officers discovered that the person driving the vehicle had been at the football game with his two children, and had been filming when the shooting occurred. In the video, shots can be heard in the distance followed by the father rushing to gather his children to leave the area. Due to the recording, the man was immediately released.

Police then went back to the sports complex where a witness who was one of the football players told police that as the game had ended, fans, players, and referees were beginning to leave the field when he saw a black man with dreadlocks walking toward the referees.

The witness stated that the man then pulled a pistol from his waistband and opened fire in the direction of the referees. The witness told police that he heard at least six gunshots.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses who described a heavyset black man with dreadlocks.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured during the shooting.

If you have any information in this case, please call the OPD at 352-369-7000.