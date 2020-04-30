Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that beginning Monday, May 4, 2020, as part of phase one in reopening Florida, restaurants and stores will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity.
For now, the reopening in phase one excludes Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
Here is what you should know:
- All parts of Florida will be allowed to resume elective surgeries
- Both restaurants and retail will be allowed to bring in customers at a 25 percent capacity. Outdoor dining will be opened so long as tables are spaced six feet apart.
- Masks should be used in “face-to-face business.
- Movie theaters and gyms will remain closed
- Bars, nail salons, barbershops, and other personal care services will also stay closed
- Schools will remain closed for the time being as would nursing home visits