FHP: MCSO Sgt. charged with careless driving following crash On Sunday, Marion County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Bloom, 47, was driving east on County Road 464 when he rear-ended…

Marion County update on COVID-19 by zip code Marion County received confirmation of five additional cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, today. This brings Marion County’s total…

Third Marion County resident died from COVID-19,… A 49-year-old female from Marion County passed away over the weekend after contracting COVID-19. She was an Ocala resident and…

49-year-old accused of sexually assaulting little girl Belleview, Florida -- Belleview Police Department officers arrested Colin Guy, 49, of Ocala on Thursday after he was accused of…

Two Ocala residents die from COVID-19 Two Marion County residents -- an 88-year-old male and a 58-year-old male -- passed away this weekend after contracting COVID-19.…

Drunken mother arrested, beat, choked her child over… A Crystal River woman was arrested after deputies say she abused her child. A witness told the responding deputy that,…

Two Dunnellon men arrested for burglary of a… Dunnellon, Florida -- Two Dunnellon men were arrested after surveillance video revealed they had smashed in the glass door of…