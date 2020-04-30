Marion County is reporting 175 COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. today. The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus are:
- 1-year-old male from Ocala
- 30-year-old female from Summerfield
- 45-year-old male from Ocala
- 50-year-old female from Ocala
- 55-year-old male from Ocala
- 67-year-old female from Ocala
- 71-year-old female from Dunnellon
- 81-year-old male from Ocala
- 83-year-old female from Belleview
- 88-year-old female from Belleview
So far, 4,467 COVID-19 tests have been given in Marion County. Of those, 4,173 were negative.
Individuals who tested positive for the virus have ranged in age from 1 to 96. Four Marion County residents have died after becoming ill with COVID-19.
Marion’s positive test rate is 3.9%; Florida’s positive test rate is 8.8%.
For more detailed information on all Marion cases, view Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.