The Marion County Interagency Wildland Task Force has rescinded the countywide voluntary burn ban due to the county receiving an adequate amount of rainfall since the ban was enacted on March 26.
“Rainfall in Marion County has been timely, and fire activity has been reduced,” said Marion County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Bart Walker.
Marion County Fire Rescue reminds homeowners to reduce the risk of damage from wildfires by clearing the area around their homes of underbrush or dry plants/vegetation as these items create fuel for wildfires. It is also important to ensure that roofs and gutters are clear of trees and debris.
MCFR urges citizens to continue complying with the current backyard burning regulations.