Leesburg – Red Lobster announced it is closing several locations across the United States this week after it announced weeks ago the company was filing for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg reported in April that the restaurant was heavily considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy to renegotiate some leases and address other long-term contracts and rising labor costs.

This week, Liquidator TAGeX Brands announced it is holding one of the largest online restaurant auctions ever held due to Red Lobster restaurants closing in 21 states, including Florida.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

The auctions run through Thursday and include fixtures, furniture, and kitchen equipment.

Red Lobster locations closing in Tampa

17021 Palm Pointe Drive, Tampa

2625 East Busch Blvd., Tampa

10500 E. Ulmerton Road, Largo

Red Lobster locations closing in Florida

Altamonte Springs: 340 West SR 436

Daytona Beach Shores: 3162 S Atlantic Ave.

Gainesville: 6910 W. Newberry Road

Hialeah: 1750 W 49th St.

Jacksonville: 13090 City Station Drive

Jacksonville: 416 Commerce Center Drive

Jacksonville: 8720 Baymeadows Road

Jensen Beach: 3544 NW Federal Hwy.

Jensen Beach: 3544 NW Federal Hwy. Kissimmee: 4010 West Vine St.

Leesburg: 10010 US Highway 441

Orlando: 3552 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando: 7373 W Colonial Drive

Orlando: 8003 Golden Sky Lane

Sanford: 20 Towne Center Circle

Signs on the door of some Red Lobster locations with empty parking lots, including the one in Leesburg, read, “This location is closed. We look forward to serving you at another Red Lobster in the future.”