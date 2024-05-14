Leesburg – Red Lobster announced it is closing several locations across the United States this week after it announced weeks ago the company was filing for bankruptcy.
Bloomberg reported in April that the restaurant was heavily considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy to renegotiate some leases and address other long-term contracts and rising labor costs.
This week, Liquidator TAGeX Brands announced it is holding one of the largest online restaurant auctions ever held due to Red Lobster restaurants closing in 21 states, including Florida.
The auctions run through Thursday and include fixtures, furniture, and kitchen equipment.
Red Lobster locations closing in Tampa
- 17021 Palm Pointe Drive, Tampa
- 2625 East Busch Blvd., Tampa
- 10500 E. Ulmerton Road, Largo
Red Lobster locations closing in Florida
- Altamonte Springs: 340 West SR 436
- Daytona Beach Shores: 3162 S Atlantic Ave.
- Gainesville: 6910 W. Newberry Road
- Hialeah: 1750 W 49th St.
- Jacksonville: 13090 City Station Drive
- Jacksonville: 416 Commerce Center Drive
- Jacksonville: 8720 Baymeadows Road
Jensen Beach: 3544 NW Federal Hwy.
- Kissimmee: 4010 West Vine St.
- Leesburg: 10010 US Highway 441
- Orlando: 3552 E. Colonial Drive
- Orlando: 7373 W Colonial Drive
- Orlando: 8003 Golden Sky Lane
- Sanford: 20 Towne Center Circle
Signs on the door of some Red Lobster locations with empty parking lots, including the one in Leesburg, read, “This location is closed. We look forward to serving you at another Red Lobster in the future.”