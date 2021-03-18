Three people died and another was injured Monday after a single-engine plane crashed into a black SUV on a Florida road.
Megan Bishop, 35, was driving with her son, Taylor Bishop, 4, on Southwest 72nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines when the plane, with two adults on board, suddenly dropped from the sky.
A man rushed to Bishop urging her to step back from her SUV. The man told Bishop, “don’t look,” trying to shield her from images of her son.
Megan was screaming, “My baby. My baby. Somebody help my baby.”
Fire Chief Marcelino Rodriguez said two victims were on board the Beechcraft Bonanza plane, which went down Monday near the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Pembroke Pines Fire Department said Taylor died at Memorial Regional Hospital.
Megan was transported to a hospital and released the next day.
The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
The neighbor, Anabel Fernandez, who caught the crash on her RING video, said she normally walks with her children in the same spot around the same time every day, but on that day she just happened to get a late start.
An FAA spokesperson said the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the fatal crash.