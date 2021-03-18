Florida man, naked, shaking his penis at people, shot Florida — A Florida man is in critical condition after he brought the wrong weapon to a gunfight and was…

Career criminal arrested after witnesses reported he… A Marion County man known on the streets as "zipper face" was arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend. Deputies responded…

Teen, 15, charged as adult after shooting real… A 15-year-old South Florida boy has now been charged as an adult in the shooting death of a real estate…

Florida man dropped the ball, cut off… Florida -- A Florida man who snipped off the penis of his wife's lover has now been sentenced to prison.…

FDLE Crime Report shows Ocala climbing… A Uniform Crime Report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows that total violent crime was up in…

Dunnellon man shoots mother, grandmother, then turns… A seven-hour standoff with the Marion County Sheriff's Office SWAT team ended with three dead. On Sunday, March 7, 2021,…

Ocala woman allegedly raped, left on side of road,… The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman. The victim told…