Reddick, Florida –A 14-year-old Marion County girl first presumed to be a runaway is now considered a suspicious missing person case.
Alliana Marie Gargis was last seen at her home in the 13000 block of NW 168th Place in Reddick.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said, “Gargis was initially reported as a runaway, but due to the length of her absence and other suspicious circumstances, law enforcement and her family are concerned for her well-being.”
Gargis was described as a Hispanic girl, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.
She has been missing since March 2.
Anyone with information about Gargis’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.