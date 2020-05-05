FHP: MCSO Sgt. charged with careless driving following crash On Sunday, Marion County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Bloom, 47, was driving east on County Road 464 when he rear-ended…

Marion County update on COVID-19 by zip code Marion County received confirmation of five additional cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, today. This brings Marion County’s total…

Third Marion County resident died from COVID-19,… A 49-year-old female from Marion County passed away over the weekend after contracting COVID-19. She was an Ocala resident and…

49-year-old accused of sexually assaulting little girl Belleview, Florida -- Belleview Police Department officers arrested Colin Guy, 49, of Ocala on Thursday after he was accused of…

Drunken mother arrested, beat, choked her child over… A Crystal River woman was arrested after deputies say she abused her child. A witness told the responding deputy that,…

Two Dunnellon men arrested for burglary of a… Dunnellon, Florida -- Two Dunnellon men were arrested after surveillance video revealed they had smashed in the glass door of…

Tornadoes touch down across Florida, cause damage Video courtesy of Seth with Florida Cleaning & Restoration Group [Last updated on April 20, 2020, at 2:55 p.m.] The…