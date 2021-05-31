In Late 2019, Ocala Post published a story on Elite Roofing and Gutters after customers from multiple counties reported that they had been scammed out of thousands of dollars.

The company was accused of scamming customers in multiple counties, therefore, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement intervened and began a statewide investigation.

Despite the fact the owner of Elite Roofing, Jason Lee Beville, has scammed residents out of thousands of dollars in deposits, he is still licensed with the State of Florida.

Beville was arrested in April 2019 and charged with Grand Theft after a customer filed a complaint with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The Better Business Bureau revoked the company’s accreditation shortly after Beville’s arrest, however, the company still claims they have an “A” rating with the BBB.

According to court records, Beville and his company are being sued for business loans exceeding hundreds of thousands of dollars with lawsuits dating back 11 years.

The company used to be called Top Knotch Roofing, but Since 2006, in an attempt to continue his scams, Beville has changed the company name multiple times.

Detective Robaldo Ramos with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was assigned several cases in which Beville, operating in his official business capacity, was the suspect. Multiple victims told officials that Beville had taken thousands of dollars in deposits for roof repairs or replacements, and never actually completed the contracted work.

As a result of the fraudulent practices occurring in various counties, along with a third case, the investigation again was turned over to FDLE for investigation.

Based on the findings of FDLE’s investigation, a second warrant was issued for Beville’s arrest on May 26, 2021, for the charge of grand theft over $20,000.00 but less than $100,000.00.

Beville was arrested and his bond was set at $10,000.00.