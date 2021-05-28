1 of 5

Marion County — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help with locating a man who fled from an accident Wednesday.

According to FHP, the three-vehicle crash happened on SR 40 and 314.

The crash involved a white Saturn, a black Dodge Charger, and a blue Nissan.

The driver of the Saturn, described by witnesses as a Hispanic male, jumped out of the car, stated that he did not have a driver’s license, and fled the scene on foot. Troopers believe this man is responsible for the crash.

The unidentified man has not been located and is still on the run.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and provided medical attention to the other occupants. Additionally, MCFR had to dust the road due to fluids that leaked from one of the vehciels.

Two people suffered injures and were transported to local hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this accident or know the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact FHP.